The Renovation division generated revenue of €39.4 million for the year, a decrease of 13.2%.

Conversely, the Property Development division confirmed its strong momentum, recording a 40.8% increase in revenue to €100 million in 2025. This performance is attributed to improved commercial activity and a balanced split between sales to individuals and block sales.

For the 2025 fiscal year, on a non-comparable basis, the specialist in home construction and renovation confirms that it will achieve operating profitability exceeding 3% of revenue.

Furthermore, supported by a robust order book across all its activities, Hexaom anticipates revenue growth for 2026, accompanied by a marked improvement in results.

However, in a global economic and geopolitical environment that remains volatile, the group continues to exercise caution and maintain its cost control policy.