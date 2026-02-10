Hexaom Reaffirms Target of Over 3% Operating Profitability for 2025

For the full 2025 fiscal year, Hexaom posted revenue of €616.3 million, representing a decline of 15.3%. During this period, revenue from the Home Construction division amounted to €460.7 million, down 23.1% compared to the previous year. This segment accounts for 75% of the group's total revenue.

Richard Sengmany Published on 02/10/2026 at 12:24 pm EST

The Renovation division generated revenue of €39.4 million for the year, a decrease of 13.2%.



Conversely, the Property Development division confirmed its strong momentum, recording a 40.8% increase in revenue to €100 million in 2025. This performance is attributed to improved commercial activity and a balanced split between sales to individuals and block sales.



For the 2025 fiscal year, on a non-comparable basis, the specialist in home construction and renovation confirms that it will achieve operating profitability exceeding 3% of revenue.



Furthermore, supported by a robust order book across all its activities, Hexaom anticipates revenue growth for 2026, accompanied by a marked improvement in results.



However, in a global economic and geopolitical environment that remains volatile, the group continues to exercise caution and maintain its cost control policy.