Hexaom Reaffirms Target of Over 3% Operating Profitability for 2025
For the full 2025 fiscal year, Hexaom posted revenue of €616.3 million, representing a decline of 15.3%. During this period, revenue from the Home Construction division amounted to €460.7 million, down 23.1% compared to the previous year. This segment accounts for 75% of the group's total revenue.
The Renovation division generated revenue of €39.4 million for the year, a decrease of 13.2%.
Conversely, the Property Development division confirmed its strong momentum, recording a 40.8% increase in revenue to €100 million in 2025. This performance is attributed to improved commercial activity and a balanced split between sales to individuals and block sales.
For the 2025 fiscal year, on a non-comparable basis, the specialist in home construction and renovation confirms that it will achieve operating profitability exceeding 3% of revenue.
Furthermore, supported by a robust order book across all its activities, Hexaom anticipates revenue growth for 2026, accompanied by a marked improvement in results.
However, in a global economic and geopolitical environment that remains volatile, the group continues to exercise caution and maintain its cost control policy.
HEXAOM is France's No. 1 builder of individual homes in various areas (land purchased separately by the customer). Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction, renovation and sales of individual and collective housing (97.5%): notably under the national names of Maisons France Confort, Maisons Balency and Maisons de Manon and the regional names of Maisons de l'Avenir, OC Résidences, Maisons Berval, Maisons Horizon, Azur & Construction and Maisons Côte Atlantique. Moreover, the group offers small-plan sales operations (from 2 to 20 houses for which the transfer of ownership occurs gradually by accession as work advances);
- services (2.5 %): moving, tele-surveillance, interior and exterior decorating, etc.
At the end of 2024, homes were being marketed through more than 500 commercial offices located in France.
