Commodity prices have set a perfect stage for copper mining giants. However, beneath the market euphoria lies a ticking clock: how long can this spell last?

Published on 07/17/2026 at 05:06 am EDT - Modified on 07/17/2026 at 07:01 am EDT

The stars are finally aligning for specialty mining and metals companies. In March 2025, the US government issued Executive Order 14241, officially recognizing copper as a critical mineral. Washington is speeding up permits, providing federal financing and prioritizing key projects to support domestic mineral production and reduce reliance on imports.

This policy environment is backed by rising global demand for copper. The International Energy Agency (IEA) observes that global copper demand could climb from 26.7 million tonnes in 2024 to 34.1 million tonnes by 2040. This is a steady 1.5% CAGR, driven by power grid expansion, electrification and clean energy tech. The IEA also predicts clean-energy-specific copper demand alone to shoot up from 7.7 million tonnes to 12.2 million tonnes over the same period.

This trajectory implies a profitable runway for copper producers with robust North American development pipelines. This indeed favors Hudbay Minerals Inc., a copper and gold producer that operates mines in Peru and Canada. It is also aggressively developing its Copper World project in Arizona to align with the US emphasis on domestic critical mineral supply.

Mine games

In Q1 26, the company produced 27.9kt of copper and 61.7koz of gold, reaffirming its 2026 production guidance. Hudbay’s first quarter was all about collecting more dollars on the back of high copper prices, over volume growth.

Hudbay collected record quarterly revenue and earnings. Revenue rose 27.3% y/y to USD 757.3m from USD 594.9m in Q1 25. The gain matters because copper production fell annually, although prices drove earnings.

Operating profits improved even faster than revenue. Results from operating activities climbed to USD 305.2m, up 64.4% y/y from USD 185.7m in Q1 25. That kind of operating leverage suggests that the company captured more value from stronger metal prices as the consolidated cash cost of copper hit USD 1.80 per pound, up from USD 0.45 per pound in Q1 25.

Further down the sheet, net profit nearly doubled, reaching USD 191.5m in Q1 26, up 93% y/y from USD 99.2m the previous year. This is what investors want to see when commodity prices are rising.

Cash flow also moved in the right direction. Operating cash flow before working-capital changes, increasing 27.6% y/y to USD 208.7m, from USD 163.5m in Q1 25.

Gold rush

The stock is lounging at CAD 29.2 (USD 20.8), boasting an 111% surge over the past 12 months, proving that the business has momentum. However, despite this rise, it remains below its 52-week high of CAD 44.5 (USD 32).

Look at the multiples: its 3-year historical average P/E multiple is 26.8x, while the stock’s FY 26e P/E has sunk to 12.5x. The company’s stock is currently a bargain when compared to its historical trading patterns.

Analysts are almost universally buyers, therefore, with 22 having “Buy” ratings and just one on “Hold”. Their average target price of USD 31 implies 49% upside potential at present.

No margin for error

Hudbay's biggest risk is execution. In Peru, the company is replacing depleted high-grade Pampacancha ore with higher mill throughput and efficiency gains. If those upgrades fall short, production and margins could suffer. The Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia is also counting on higher throughput and better grades to drive future growth, leaving little room for operational delays or equipment issues. Hudbay also faces rising fuel and labor costs, which could pressure margins if copper and gold prices weaken.