In Q2, net income and EPS came in slightly below market expectations, while revenue and adjusted EBITDA topped forecasts. The group pointed to "solid results" and slightly revised its full-year guidance, with RevPAR now expected to rise but the net income range trimmed slightly.

Hilton has posted reported net income of $482m for Q2 2026, up 9% y-o-y, although still slightly below the S&P consensus, which was looking for a more upbeat $505m.



Reported diluted EPS came in at $2.10 (+14.1%), also a bit under the consensus ($2.19). On an adjusted basis excluding one-off items, diluted EPS was $2.29, up from $2.20 a year earlier, up 4.1%.



Reported revenue rose 6.5% y-o-y to $3.341bn, versus a slightly more modest consensus of $3.32bn. Management and franchise fees increased 6.4%, while comparable RevPAR at constant exchange rates climbed 3.9%, driven by improvements in both occupancy and average daily rate.



Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054bn (above consensus: $1.037bn), up 4.6%. According to CFO Kevin Jacobs, the performance benefited from stronger-than-expected RevPAR growth as well as $17m of non-RevPAR items that had initially been expected in the second half.



Operationally, Hilton said it opened 207 hotels representing 24,100 rooms, and lifted its development pipeline to a record 541,300 rooms, up 6% year over year. The group also announced the launch of Undergraduate by Hilton, a new lifestyle brand targeting the college town segment.



"We delivered solid results, both in revenue and earnings, in the second quarter, driven by continued strengthening demand and broad-based momentum across our network, a trend we believe will continue through the end of the year and into 2027," CEO Christopher Nassetta said.



He added that the group remains confident in its ability to generate net unit growth of between 6% and 7% in 2026 and beyond.



On outlook, the group is adjusting expectations versus what it announced after Q1: it now targets comparable RevPAR growth at constant exchange rates of between 3% and 3.5% (vs between 2% and 3% previously). Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $4.04bn and $4.08bn (vs $4.02bn to $4.06bn), while capital return is still expected at around $3.5bn for the year, unchanged.



By contrast, net income has been slightly lowered, now expected between $1.883bn and $1.911bn (vs between $1.909bn and $1.937bn previously).



Hilton shares are up around 15% YTD.