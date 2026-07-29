Hipays first-half revenue declines

The payment solutions specialist reaffirmed its targets for profitable growth for the full year, despite a drop in first-half revenue.

Over the first six months of the year, HiPay processed €4.9bn in payments, up 6% versus the first half of 2025. This momentum was driven by performance in Retail France, Retail International and regulated iGaming.



By contrast, revenue fell 2.1% to €36.6m. The group attributes this trend to a mix effect in Digital markets in a less supportive environment, while its legacy businesses continued to grow. Even so, activity showed a positive inflection: after a first quarter down 3.9%, the second quarter posted a near-return to break-even (-0.3%), confirming the recovery path management expects.



The group enters the second half with confidence, notably thanks to new contracts and the ramp-up of its offerings. The 2026 outlook was maintained: revenue growth of between 5% and 8% and the target of profitable growth for the full year.