Historic Morning Record for the CAC 40

The main European financial markets are generally trending upward shortly after opening, with the exception of the DAX 40, which is down 0.15%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/14/2026 at 04:30 am EST

The German index, however, has a good reason for underperforming its European counterparts: it has just logged 11 consecutive sessions of gains and has not seen a decline since December 22. Over this period, it has risen by 3.94%.



Meanwhile, the CAC 40 started the day by hitting a new all-time high at 8,396.72 points. The flagship index of the Palais Brongniart is currently up 0.41%, at 8,381.43 points.



On the currency market, the euro is virtually unchanged (+0.02%) against the greenback, trading at 1.1647 dollars.



Today's focus will be mainly on the United States, with highly anticipated corporate earnings releases. Investors will be closely watching quarterly results from several major banks, including Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America.



On the macroeconomic front, attention will also turn to the U.S., primarily with the Producer Price Index, a key component of inflation and therefore closely monitored. Retail sales and existing home sales figures are also on the agenda.



Early this morning, China reported a trade surplus of 114 billion dollars in December, in line with analysts' forecasts.

Market participants will also keep an eye on the U.S. Supreme Court, which could rule today on the constitutionality of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.



On the microeconomic side in Europe, healthcare sector companies are particularly in focus this morning. In France, Abivax (+2.50%, at 106.60 euros) stands out after Stifel reaffirmed its Buy recommendation and significantly raised its price target from 100 to 142 euros, reflecting speculation about interest from major pharmaceutical firms. Ipsen (+4.63%, at 133.40 euros) is supported by the decision of U.S. health authorities to grant its drug IPN60340 the designation of "breakthrough therapy" for first-line treatment of ineligible acute myeloid leukemia.



Elsewhere in Europe, still in healthcare, Finnish company Orion (+12.27%, at 70.45 euros) anticipates its Nubeqa treatment could eventually generate over one billion euros in annual revenue, and projects strong growth for 2026, driven almost exclusively by this flagship product. Bayer (+3.01%, at 40.12 euros) announced it is targeting a margin of around 30% for its pharmaceutical division by 2030.

On the downside, British publisher Pearson (-6.81%, at 1,002.25 pence) reported 2025 financial results in line with forecasts but slightly lowered its targets. Air France-KLM (-4.08%, at 10.81 euros) is under pressure after an analyst downgrade.