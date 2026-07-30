Historical market patterns and macro headwinds suggest the BTC cycle low may still lie ahead.

Bitcoin's rebound to $67,000 last week has revived hopes that the bear market is nearing its end. However, many of the indicators that historically marked cycle bottoms have yet to align. With BTC trading around $64,500 at the time of writing, valuation metrics, seasonality, and macro indicators such as rising Treasury yields suggest the market could still revisit the low-to-mid $40,000 range before a durable bottom forms.

The bottom is not here yet

Several indicators suggest Bitcoin may still be searching for its cycle low.

According to Alphractal CEO Joao Wedson, bitcoin has not yet confirmed a market bottom based on the MVRV Z-score. This metric compares bitcoin's market capitalization with its realized capitalization to identify periods when the asset has historically been overvalued or undervalued. Wedson argues that a price rebound alone is not enough to signal a structural shift. In his view, the market still needs clearer signs of capitulation, deleveraging, and renewed capital inflows from short-term investors. The bottom may be forming, but declaring that it has already arrived requires stronger evidence.

Bitcoin MVRV Z-score, source: @Joao_Wedson

Another commonly watched metric is bitcoin's realized price. In every previous bear market, Bitcoin has fallen at least 20% below its realized price before reaching a definitive bottom. This cycle, however, it has yet to touch that level. According to Coinglass data, bitcoin's realized price currently stands at $52,600, implying a potential bottom near $42,000 if the historical pattern repeats.

Glassnode analysts also argue that bitcoin has yet to show typical signs of a bottom. Looking at bitcoin's performance relative to its 200-day moving average, they note that no previous bear market has kept the price this close to its long-term trend. The deepest discount of the current cycle remains shallower than even the mildest bear market in the past. Time also remains a factor. Bitcoin has now spent only three-quarters as long below its 200-day moving average as the average prior bear market. Together, those comparisons suggest that patience may be warranted, particularly for investors who view bitcoin through the lens of its historical four-year cycle.

Seasonality may also argue for further downside. Crypto analyst CryptoCon notes that August and September have historically been among bitcoin's weakest months, including during bear markets. A correction of at least 20% would be consistent with previous cycles and would bring BTC into the low-to-mid $40,000 range. The analyst also leaves open the possibility of another 30% decline between November and January, while acknowledging that several long-term indicators are already approaching levels typically associated with cycle bottoms.

BTC bear markets, source: @CryptoCon_

On-chain data are not the only reason for caution. The macro backdrop also remains less supportive than during previous recoveries.

Treasuries take the bid

Macro conditions also remain a headwind.

The U.S. dollar has been rising since May, with the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) surpassing the 100 threshold in June. Bitcoin, which has historically shown a negative correlation with the dollar, has moved in the opposite direction. Moreover, according to Glassnode, its performance during this dollar rally has been weaker than in almost any comparable episode since 2015, suggesting unusually weak spot demand.

One reason may be that institutional capital has found more attractive opportunities in the bond market. Glassnode notes that the three-month futures basis, the yield generated by the cash-and-carry trade that underpins much of institutional participation in crypto, has remained below the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury since February. Only one other period has lasted this long, from August 2022 through January 2023, and it ended with the previous cycle bottom.

U.S. 2-year Treasury yield vs Crypto futures yield. Source: Glassnode

When Treasuries offer higher yields than the futures basis, institutional trading desks have less incentive to allocate capital to crypto. As a result, leverage, liquidity, and trading volume tend to weaken, creating a less supportive environment for bitcoin.

Some analysts also expect further pressure from the bond market. With the labor market remaining resilient and the Federal Reserve keeping the rates at the same level at yesterday’s meeting, bond investors may continue demanding higher yields. A similar bond-market repricing in late 2023 contributed to a roughly 10% correction in U.S. equities.

With the 30-year Treasury yield now above 5.2%, its highest level of the year and its highest since the late-2023 bond-market sell-off, the macro backdrop continues to reinforce the short-term bearish case for bitcoin.