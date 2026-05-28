Like most infra plays, the real question isn't demand-it's whether Hitachi Energy India can execute without cost surprises.

Published on 05/28/2026 at 05:25 am EDT - Modified on 05/28/2026 at 05:37 am EDT

India’s power transmission equipment market is already solid and growing steadily. According to market research company, IMARC Group, the market is estimated to be worth $13.5bn in 2026, heading towards $22.2bn by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The power sector's main growth drivers are renewables and electrification. India is aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil power by 2030, which means big spending on High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) lines, transformers and smarter grids. In simple terms, as renewable energy grows, the need for advanced grid technology increases.

That’s where Hitachi comes in. They build transformers, HVDC systems, and grid automation tech, the behind-the-scenes stuff that keeps electricity flowing. It is not flashy, but super important.

But the challenge is execution. This business runs on big projects, so margins depend on finishing contracts on time and managing the costs of metals and components.

So yes, the opportunity is definitely there. India’s grid upgrade is a long-term story. But like most infrastructure plays, it really comes down to one thing: can Hitachi consistently turn orders into profits?

Behind the growth

Hitachi’s FY 26 numbers look strong on the surface, but it all boils down to execution. Revenue rose 27.6% y/y to about INR 81.5bn, up from INR 63.8bn in FY 25, mainly because the company finished its projects way quicker and received rising orders from grid and renewable projects.

Profits jumped even more sharply, with net profit up 157% y/y to INR 9.9bn from INR 3.8bn last year, supported by rising orders and operational efficiency. This strong performance helped boost operating cash flows from INR 16.5bn to INR 17.5bn.

The core grid business is still the backbone, backed by strong order inflows and a record backlog of INR 295.5bn, which gives decent visibility for the next few years.

Growth with friction

At INR 35,635, the stock is up a huge 107.7% over the past year, although is still slightly below its 52-week high of INR 36,750, suggesting the rally may be tailing off near peak levels.

Valuations still look expensive. The stock trades at around 116x FY 27 earnings, below its 3-year average of 143x, it is still expensive overall, so it’s not exactly a bargain.

Analyst sentiment is largely positive, with 12 out of 16 analysts rating it a “Buy.” They have an average target price of INR 25,705, although as the stock is already trading well above that, this raises questions about further upside.

In short, the story is strong, but a lot of optimism already seems priced in.

Execution challenge

Hitachi is a project-heavy business, so earnings can swing if projects get delayed or costs rise. Margins depend on handling large contracts well, and raw materials, such as metals, can be volatile. Growth is also tied to government spending, so any slowdown in approvals or orders can hit revenue visibility.

While the order book looks strong, converting it into profits isn’t always smooth. Execution is everything. Delays or cost overruns can easily eat into margins.