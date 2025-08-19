HKT Trust and HKT Limited have demonstrated robust top-line performance in h1 2025, driven by strong demand across various segments. The company's revenue growth highlights its operational momentum, with notable increases in enterprise business and mobile services. Strategic initiatives, including AI collaborations, have further bolstered its market position. As the telecommunication industry continues to expand, HKT Trust's significant presence in key markets supports sustained growth and profitability.

HKT Trust and HKT Limited, headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, is a prominent provider of telecommunication services in the region. The company primarily focuses on delivering a wide range of telecommunication and related services. It operates through three distinct segments. The Telecommunication Services segment offers local telephony, broadband access services, local and international data, international direct dialing, maintenance and subcontracting services and teleservices. The Mobile segment is dedicated to telecommunication businesses within Hong Kong. The Other Businesses segment encompasses corporate support functions and the operations of its subsidiary, Keycom plc, which specializes in providing communications and multimedia services. The company has around 12,500 employees.

HKT Trust operates through three segments: Telecommunications services (66.4% of FY 24 revenue), Mobile (31.2%) and other businesses (2.4%). Geographically, it operates in: Hong Kong (81%), Others (13.7%), Mainland and other parts of China (5.3%).

Enterprise business drives H1 25 results

HKT Trust released its H1 25 results on August 1, 2025, posting a 4% y/y increase in revenue, reaching HKD17.3bn, primarily driven by robust growth in the enterprise business, increased mobile service revenue, especially postpaid and 5G customers and a strong performance in local data services and AI-led digital transformation initiatives. EBITDA rose by 3% to HKD6.4bn. Net income increased by 4.1% y/y to HKD2.1bn.

Strategic collaboration for AI

HKT Trust and HKT have formed a strategic collaboration with Perplexity to offer select customers complimentary access to Perplexity Pro’s advanced AI service for one year, beginning June 18, 2025. This initiative spans users of HKT services including 1O1O (Premium 5G mobile service brand), csl, Club Sim, Netvigator, Now TV, and HKT Home Phone.

Perplexity Pro empowers users with multi-step reasoning, accurate citation-based search, document analysis, and AI-driven project completion, integrating models such as GPT-4.1, Grok 3, DeepSeek R1 1776, Gemini, and Sonar. The partnership advances HKT’s commitment to AI education via its “AI Academy,” which has already delivered over 200 courses, aiming to expand digital literacy and accessibility in Hong Kong.

Gearing shows significant improvement

HKT Trust has posted a limited 0.8% revenue CAGR over FY 21-24, reaching HKD34.8bn. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 3.2% over the same period, reaching HKD10.2bn, with margins expanding from 27.4% to 29.4% in FY 24. Net income increased at a CAGR of 1.8% to HKD5.1bn.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 21-24, reaching HKD7.6bn in FY 24 from HKD6.3bn in FY 21. Total debt declined from HKD46.1bn to HKD43.3bn over the same period. Its gearing therefore improved from 12.4x in FY 21 to 10.9x in FY 24.

In comparison, Range Intelligent Computing Technology Group Company Limited, a local peer, reported much higher revenue CAGR of 28.7% to CNY4.4bn over FY 21-24. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 33.8% to CNY2.8bn. Net income increased at a CAGR of 35.4% over the same period, reaching CNY1.8bn.

Strong dividend yields

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered solid returns of around 22%. In comparison, Range Intelligent Computing delivered higher returns of around 166.9% over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of HKD0.8 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 8.2%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 7% over the next three years.

HKT Trust is currently trading at a P/E of 16.7x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of HKD0.7, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 14.4x but lower than the Range Intelligent Computing’s P/E of 37.5x. Likewise, in terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 9.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of HKD14.1bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 8.4x, but lower than that of Range Intelligent Computing (22.5x).

HKT Trust is monitored by three analysts, with two having ‘Buy’ ratings and one has ‘Hold’ rating, with an average target price of HKD13.1, implying 8.5% upside potential from its current price.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 1.7% over FY 24-27, reaching HKD36.6bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 4% to HKD9.3bn, with margin expanding by 160bp to 25.3%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% to HKD5.7bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 30.8% and a net profit CAGR of 31.1% for Range Intelligent Computing.

Overall, HKT Trust have shown impressive growth and strategic foresight, particularly through their AI-led initiatives and strong enterprise business performance. The company's consistent revenue and income growth, coupled with improved gearing, highlight its solid financial health. Despite facing competition, HKT Trust's strategic collaborations and commitment to digital transformation position it well for future expansion.

However, HKT Trust faces geopolitical and trade uncertainties, interest rate volatility, and weak consumer spending, impacting growth and funding costs. Regulatory changes, intense competition, and technological disruptions pose additional risks. Operational challenges include capital expenditure pressures and AI integration. Market sentiment could also affect share prices, despite positive fundamentals.