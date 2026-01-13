Hoffmann Green and Briand Accelerate the Decarbonization of the Construction Sector

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector, and Briand, a specialist bringing together leading expertise in construction (concrete, wood, metal) through a responsible approach, have signed a partnership. The aim is to strengthen the use of Hoffmann Green's decarbonized cements in Briand Construction projects to accelerate the sector's transition to low-carbon practices.

Published on 01/13/2026

For Briand Construction, from the initial tests launched in summer 2022 to the present day, the company has contributed to the use of 7,500m³ of Hoffmann concrete in its operations.



Thanks to this new phase, Briand will accelerate the adoption of Hoffmann Green cements in several of its applications—offices, commercial buildings, educational facilities, logistics centers, parking lots, canopies, and demountable structures—with the ambition to significantly increase the share of Hoffmann Green solutions in its projects.