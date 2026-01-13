For Briand Construction, from the initial tests launched in summer 2022 to the present day, the company has contributed to the use of 7,500m³ of Hoffmann concrete in its operations.

Thanks to this new phase, Briand will accelerate the adoption of Hoffmann Green cements in several of its applications—offices, commercial buildings, educational facilities, logistics centers, parking lots, canopies, and demountable structures—with the ambition to significantly increase the share of Hoffmann Green solutions in its projects.