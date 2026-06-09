Hoffmann Green Cement launches H-CLAY
The clinker-free cement pioneer has reached a new strategic milestone with the unveiling of H-CLAY, a groundbreaking non-calcined clay recovery process designed to secure its global supply chains and expand its portfolio by 2030.
Published on 06/09/2026 at 02:32 am EDT
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The resulting clay-based co-product is directly integrated into the formulation of 0% clinker cements, supplementing or replacing the use of blast-furnace slag (a steel industry byproduct).