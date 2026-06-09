Hoffmann Green Cement launches H-CLAY

The clinker-free cement pioneer has reached a new strategic milestone with the unveiling of H-CLAY, a groundbreaking non-calcined clay recovery process designed to secure its global supply chains and expand its portfolio by 2030.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/09/2026 at 02:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

While the traditional cement industry has relied on high-temperature calcination for two centuries, this new process enables the cold transformation of clay. By bypassing traditional thermal treatment or 'flashing' - both extremely energy-intensive methods - Hoffmann Green is optimizing its energy efficiency and drastically reducing the carbon footprint associated with raw material processing.



The resulting clay-based co-product is directly integrated into the formulation of 0% clinker cements, supplementing or replacing the use of blast-furnace slag (a steel industry byproduct).