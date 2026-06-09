While the traditional cement industry has relied on high-temperature calcination for two centuries, this new process enables the cold transformation of clay. By bypassing traditional thermal treatment or 'flashing' - both extremely energy-intensive methods - Hoffmann Green is optimizing its energy efficiency and drastically reducing the carbon footprint associated with raw material processing.

The resulting clay-based co-product is directly integrated into the formulation of 0% clinker cements, supplementing or replacing the use of blast-furnace slag (a steel industry byproduct).