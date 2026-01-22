Hoffmann Green Cement Secures Bpifrance Funding for Breakthrough Technologies

The decarbonized cement specialist receives a strategic financial boost of €3 million aimed at accelerating its Research and Development (R&D) programs, confirming its status as a high-potential company.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/22/2026 at 12:25 pm EST

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has obtained an innovation loan of €3 million from Bpifrance, the French Public Investment Bank, to support the development of clinker-free cements (clinker being the main component of traditional cement and a major source of CO 2 emissions).



This funding will back projects in industrial research and experimental development, aiming to introduce groundbreaking new technology into a sector that has seen little innovation for two centuries.



In addition to this cash injection, the company renews its membership in the Bpifrance Excellence Club, an exclusive network bringing together 2,000 leaders of high-growth companies.



The operation strengthens the industrial player's financial structure while validating the credibility of its technological model with public institutions.