Hoffmann Green intensifies its partnership with EDYCEM in 0% clinker concrete

12/02/2025

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announces a strengthening of its collaboration with EDYCEM, the concrete subsidiary of the Herige Group, in order to increase the volumes of 0% clinker concrete distributed in the partner's network of plants from 2026 onwards. This ramp-up is part of the Vitaliss initiative, which aims to reduce the carbon footprint of EDYCEM's concrete.



"The acceleration of our collaboration from 2026 onwards will strengthen our ability to generate significant industrial volumes, while making a significant contribution to the decarbonization of the sector," commented Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of the company.



Olivier Collin, CEO of EDYCEM, believes that this partnership will "accelerate the development of Vitaliss A+ 0% clinker-rated concretes" and offer solutions that comply with the most demanding environmental standards.