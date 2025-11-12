Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced the signing of a partnership with Matériaux Travaux Publics (MTP), a leading distributor of construction materials serving public works companies in the Aquitaine and Occitanie regions.

This new collaboration is fully aligned with Hoffmann Green's strategy to diversify its markets and expand the use of its decarbonized cements, leveraging the wide range of sectors addressed by MTP.

MTP employs 200 people across 22 branches, managing a portfolio of 5,500 stocked references and nearly 250,000 m² of storage space. The company supports large groups, craftsmen, local authorities, and agricultural professionals.

Through this partnership, MTP can now offer public works companies clinker-free, decarbonized cements that meet the technical and environmental requirements of construction projects within the regions covered by its branches.