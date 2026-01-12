Hoffmann Green Receives ATec for Superstructure Applications

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announces it has received a Technical Approval (ATec) validating the use of concrete made from its H-UKR 0% clinker cement for superstructure applications: walls, beam-walls, columns, beams, and floors.

"This Technical Approval, a world first for a 0% clinker cement, certifies that H-UKR-based concretes meet the safety, durability, and performance standards required for structural works," the group explains.



This is the highest level of technical recognition available in France. This ATec, the third obtained by Hoffmann Green in a year, is the result of 18 months of work carried out by the company's Evaluation and Quality Department.



This milestone opens up new commercial opportunities for Hoffmann Green, strengthening the confidence of project owners, insurers, and construction professionals in the reliability and durability of its solutions.