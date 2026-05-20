Hoffmann Green selected by Norée Construction

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced the signing of a partnership with Norée Construction, a Côtes-d'Armor-based company and a major player in the Grand Ouest region specializing in structural works, civil engineering, and the construction of aquatic facilities.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/20/2026 at 02:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Through this agreement, the producer of ultra-low-carbon cements continues to accelerate its commercial rollout by leveraging leading regional partners with a strong local footprint.



The company added that this partnership strengthens its positioning across diversified and highly technical markets, including agricultural buildings, industrial infrastructure, civil engineering projects, wastewater treatment plants, and aquatic facilities.



The partnership between Norée Construction and Hoffmann Green is already taking shape through several ongoing operations incorporating 0% clinker cement at agricultural construction sites in Brittany.