Hoffmann Green selected by Norée Construction
Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced the signing of a partnership with Norée Construction, a Côtes-d'Armor-based company and a major player in the Grand Ouest region specializing in structural works, civil engineering, and the construction of aquatic facilities.
Published on 05/20/2026 at 02:40 am EDT
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The company added that this partnership strengthens its positioning across diversified and highly technical markets, including agricultural buildings, industrial infrastructure, civil engineering projects, wastewater treatment plants, and aquatic facilities.
The partnership between Norée Construction and Hoffmann Green is already taking shape through several ongoing operations incorporating 0% clinker cement at agricultural construction sites in Brittany.