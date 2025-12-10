Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Morbihannaise de Bâtiment, a company based in Lorient specializing in structural works and masonry for a wide range of projects.

As part of its commitment to adopting more responsible solutions, Morbihannaise de Bâtiment has already implemented Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker concrete on several projects, confirming its technical feasibility, application quality, and environmental performance.

Building on this experience, Morbihannaise de Bâtiment aims to strengthen their collaboration starting in 2026, with the goal of establishing a long-term partnership, promoting more sustainable construction practices, and actively contributing to the decarbonization of the sector in its region.

Through this pivotal agreement, Hoffmann Green continues its development strategy, focused on increasing production volumes, expanding application areas, and reinforcing partnerships with all stakeholders in the construction industry.