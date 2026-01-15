Hoffmann Green Strengthens Its American Agreement with a New Licensing Option

Alstom has secured a new contract from Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) for the supply of 26 additional Coradia Max double-decker trains, along with a maintenance contract running until the end of 2055. The total value of the order is approximately 500 million euros. Deliveries are scheduled between mid-2028 and late 2028. This order is the result of an option exercised under the contract signed in May 2022, which initially covered 130 trains and included an option for up to 100 additional trains.



The double-decker trains will enter service starting in December 2026 and will be gradually deployed on various lines throughout Baden-Württemberg.