Hoffmann Green strengthens its collaboration with ECBL

Published on 12/08/2025

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies announces the intensification of its collaboration with Entreprise de Construction et Bâtiment du Littoral (ECBL), a general construction company based in Rochefort, after three successful years of collaboration.



Since signing their first partnership agreement in December 2022, the two companies have launched major projects in Charente-Maritime, demonstrating the performance and reliability of Hoffmann Green solutions on ECBL construction sites.



Today, they are entering into a new three-year contract, under which Hoffmann Green will supply more of its 0% clinker decarbonized cement to ECBL to support the completion of exceptional structural work and renovation projects.



Located mainly in Charente and Charente-Maritime, these projects include the construction of collective housing, industrial, public, tertiary, and office buildings, as well as major renovation work.