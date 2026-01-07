Hoffmann Green Triples Its Production Volume in 2025

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies achieved a record production volume in 2025. Over the course of the year, the group sold 50,700 tonnes of decarbonized cement, a 3.1-fold increase compared to 2024 (16,269 tonnes), within a French construction market still characterized by a cautious outlook.

This milestone was reached thanks to the continuous strengthening of its partner network, spanning the entire construction value chain, the ramp-up of its industrial facilities—ensuring reliability, quality, and volume—as well as the full-year impact of the market diversification strategy launched at the end of 2024.



This performance confirms Hoffmann Green's ability to deploy its 0% clinker concrete solutions on a large scale and to make a tangible contribution to the sector's decarbonization.



Furthermore, 2025 saw an unprecedented acceleration in commercial and industrial partnerships.



To date, Hoffmann Green relies on nearly 500 partners, covering all trades within the sector: ready-mix concrete companies, builders, masons, civil engineering players, specialized distributors, project owners, and real estate developers.



These partnerships form a solid foundation for accelerating volumes, expanding the customer base, and securing Hoffmann Green's long-term foothold in the market.



Historically focused on the residential segment, Hoffmann Green has broadened its scope to target new high-potential markets. At the end of 2024, the company launched a diversification strategy aimed notably at renewable energies (wind and photovoltaic), outdoor developments and infrastructure, network burial, and waste treatment.



The rollout of its solutions into new markets allowed the company to fully benefit from this strategy in 2025, significantly contributing to volume growth.



In 2026, priority will be given to further ramping up production volumes. This momentum will be supported by a broadened customer base and access to new projects made possible by certifications obtained in France and internationally. On this basis, the company is already setting itself the target of an annual production volume of 100,000 tonnes of 0% clinker cement in 2026.