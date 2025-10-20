Holcim has announced that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire the German group Xella, a European leader in sustainable and innovative wall systems, with net sales expected to reach around €1bn in 2025.



Owner of the premium brands Ytong, Silka, Hebel, and Multipor, and a pioneer in digitally assisted construction processes, Xella has more than 4,000 employees and is present in 21 of Europe's most attractive markets.



The transaction value of €1.85bn represents a pro-forma multiple of 8.9x 2026 EBITDA (6.9x after annualized synergies of €60m expected in the third year). It would be accretive to EPS and FCF from the first year.



Subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed in H2 2026. It will mark a milestone in the Swiss building materials group's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy.