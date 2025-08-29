Holcim has completed the divestment of its Nigerian operations by selling its entire 83.81% stake in Lafarge Africa PLC to Huaxin Cement.
This divestment represents a net value of $1bn on a 100% basis before dividend adjustments.
Martin Kriegner, Regional Director Asia, Middle East and Africa: "The proceeds from the sale give Holcim additional capacity for our growth-oriented capital allocation."
Holcim: divests operations in Nigeria
Published on 08/29/2025 at 08:23 am EDT
Holcim has completed the divestment of its Nigerian operations by selling its entire 83.81% stake in Lafarge Africa PLC to Huaxin Cement.