Holcim has completed the acquisition of Xella, a major player in the European market whose net sales are expected to reach €1bn in 2026.
This transaction strengthens Holcim's portfolio of construction solutions by adding brands aimed at both new-build construction and the energy-efficient renovation and retrofit market.
These brands include Ytong and Hebel prefabricated modular systems in autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), Silka calcium silicate elements, as well as Multipor mineral insulation.
Based in Duisburg, Germany, the company employs more than 4,000 people and operates in 22 European markets.
The transaction value represents a pro forma 2026 EBITDA multiple of 8.9x, or 6.9x after factoring in run-rate synergies of €60m achieved from the third year.
The deal is expected to be accretive to earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow from the first year, as well as to return on invested capital (ROIC) from the third year.
Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO, said: "By expanding our portfolio of high value-added solutions with leading brands such as Ytong, Hebel, Silka and Multipor, this transaction will enable Holcim to offer its customers sustainable, innovative and fully integrated wall systems."
Holcim Ltd specializes in producing and marketing construction materials. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- construction materials (63%): cement and aggregates (sand, gravel, chalk, etc.);
- construction solutions (37%): ready-mix concrete, mortars, roofing systems, wall coverings, flooring systems, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (11.8%), the United Kingdom (10.2%), Mexico (9.8%), Australia (7.4%), Switzerland (6%), Poland (4.7%), Germany (4.6%), Romania (3.6%), and other (41.9%).
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