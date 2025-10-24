Holcim is trading roughly flat in Zurich after the building materials supplier's trading update for the period to end-September, which showed recurring EBIT (operating profit) of CHF2.27bn, up 9.8% in local currency.



Its recurring EBIT margin improved by 80bp to 19.1%, with sales of CHF11.91bn, up 2.9% in local currency, with an acceleration in net sales growth in Q3 (to +4.9%).



The expansion of margins was driven by our high value-added strategy, the intensification of our sustainable offering, and the acceleration of decarbonization and circular construction, management said.



Holcim confirms its forecasts for FY 2025, including recurring EBIT growth of 6%-10% in local currency with a margin above 18%, as well as a 3%-5% increase in sales in local currency.