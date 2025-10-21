Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of 81.40 Swiss francs following the announcement of the acquisition of the German group Xella.



"Although we believe that investors would prefer acquisitions in Latin America or the promotion of circularity in Europe, we consider the acquisition of Xella to be a judicious addition to the Building Solutions portfolio," the broker said.



"With a balance sheet that still offers room for further developments, we believe that this and other transactions should continue to support the group's cyclical and structural drivers," Jefferies concluded.