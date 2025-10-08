Markets are marching higher, even as Washington stalls, gold soars past $4,000, and AI costs climb faster than expected. It's a moment where optimism, anxiety, and opportunity collide, and investors are betting they can ride the wave without getting caught in the undertow.

Investors find themselves scanning screens and Fed calendars with the intensity of someone trying to remember if they left the stove on. The backdrop is a peculiar mix of buoyancy and bureaucratic gridlock: stocks are near record highs, but Washington is in its eighth day of a government shutdown.

The U.S. government's impasse has had one immediate effect: economic data releases are stuck in limbo. Traders, who normally enjoy parsing nonfarm payrolls, are now forced to rely on "alternative indicators." One such indicator came from Carlyle Group, which estimated that the economy added a meager 17,000 jobs in September. That's far below economists' expectations, and if true, suggests a labor market losing some of its once-formidable stride.

Meanwhile, attention has turned to the Federal Reserve. Later today, investors will get a peek into the minutes from the Fed's September meeting. On the docket are speeches by several Fed officials, each of whom has the power to nudge markets with a single well-placed adjective. The prevailing question is whether interest rates will remain elevated or begin a descent.

And then there's gold. The metal has crossed $4,000 an ounce for the first time, a milestone that would have sounded outlandish not so long ago. Gold's ascent is being read as a barometer of doubt, a glittering vote of no confidence in policymakers' ability to steer through fiscal and geopolitical turbulence. It has also become what some traders are calling a "conviction trade," less about hedging and more about expressing a rather loud opinion on the state of the world.

U.S. stock index futures, for their part, are inching higher in early trading. Dow E-minis are up 0.2, S&P 500 futures are ahead by 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 contracts have risen 0.1% as well. It's a modest rebound after Tuesday's pause, when enthusiasm around artificial intelligence briefly faltered following a report questioning the profitability of AI computing power.

Oracle stumbled into the spotlight yesterday thanks to a leak from The Information. Back in September, its stock had surged 36% in a single day after investors embraced the idea that its small cloud arm was suddenly destined for AI glory. Internal documents, however, reveal that the $900 million in AI revenue comes with far slimmer margins than Oracle’s usual 70%.

The revelation highlights a broader tension. Tech giants, long accustomed to fat margins, are now spending at breakneck speed to keep their AI promises. Microsoft’s annual capital expenditures, once under $15 billion, are expected to top $90 billion within two years. Whether these investments herald a new era of dominance, or just ballooning budgets, remains to be seen. For now, the real winners are the chipmakers quietly cashing in.

Yesterday's wobble, however, did little to dent the broader rally. Stocks remain buoyant, propelled by optimism about AI's transformative potential and, perhaps, by a touch of fear of missing out.

Some individual stocks are doing their own acrobatics. Shares of Confluent jumped nearly 20% on reports it's exploring a sale, while Joby Aviation plunged over 10% after announcing a discounted stock offering. Gold miners are understandably glowing: Newmont, Kinross, and Gold Fields are all up, riding the wave of bullion fever.

The bond market is sending a quieter but equally pointed message. Treasury yields are drifting lower, and the dollar is nearing a two-month high against a basket of currencies. Political developments in Japan and France have added a touch of international intrigue, weakening the yen and the euro. The yield curve, analysts say, is set to steepen further in the months ahead, a sign that markets expect more action down the line.

In Asia-Pacific, the Nikkei 225 ended up falling slightly in Japan, after celebrating the arrival in power of Sanae Takaichi, a prime minister who supports low interest rates. After a public holiday, Hong Kong resumed trading down 0.8% in the wake of US tech stocks. Mainland China will not reopen until tomorrow, after a whole week of twiddling its thumbs. South Korea is also closed for a second consecutive public holiday. Taiwan resumed trading down 0.5%. In Australia, the ASX posted a third session of miniscule declines. India is trading around equilibrium. European leading indicators are bullish.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: industrial production CVS GM in Germany; in the United States, DOE crude oil inventories and consumer confidence. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,788

: 98,788 Gold : $4,044

: $4,044 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $66.39 ( WTI ) $62.74

: $66.39 ( ) $62.74 United States 10 years : 4.10%

: 4.10% BITCOIN: $122,675

