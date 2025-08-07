InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), the owner of Holiday Inn, reported a marked slowdown in global revenue per available room (RevPAR) in the second quarter, dragged down by weakening travel demand in the United States-its largest and most lucrative market.

U.S. RevPAR declined 0.9% over the three months to 30 June, a sharp reversal from the 3.5% growth seen in the first quarter. The global figure edged up just 0.3%, well below the 3.2% recorded a year earlier. The trend was echoed in Greater China, where domestic demand remained sluggish and RevPAR dropped by 3%.

The hotel industry has been buffeted by a cocktail of economic headwinds in recent months. U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on key trade partners, combined with rising geopolitical tensions, have cast a long shadow over the post-pandemic travel rebound. With consumer confidence faltering and recession fears looming, Americans have grown more cautious about discretionary spending.

Still, IHG Chief Executive Elie Maalouf struck a reassuring tone, noting that many macroeconomic uncertainties are beginning to ease and that the company remains on course to meet its full-year profit and earnings expectations.

Mixed signals from competitors

Peers have responded to the shifting landscape in differing ways. Marriott this week trimmed its full-year revenue and profit forecasts, citing tighter consumer budgets. Hilton, by contrast, upgraded its 2025 profit outlook, buoyed by a surprisingly robust recovery in U.S. travel in recent months.

Although inflation and trade tensions have squeezed household finances, travel companies are beginning to note tentative signs of renewed consumer appetite. July saw a modest rebound in sentiment and bookings, hinting at a possible turning point in the months ahead.