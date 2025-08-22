Home Depot announced on Thursday the end of the waiting period under the US Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 applicable to its proposed acquisition of GMS.



On July 30, the home improvement retailer announced the launch of a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the US building materials supplier for $110 per share in cash.



With the HSR waiting period now expired, this condition to the offer has been satisfied.



The completion of the offer remains subject to certain conditions, including the tender of a majority of the outstanding common shares of GMS and the approval of the Canadian competition authorities.



Home Depot's offer for GMS is set to expire at midnight (New York time) on Friday, August 22.