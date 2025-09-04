Home Depot announced on Thursday that it has acquired GMS in a transaction worth approximately $5.5bn that the American home improvement chain announced at the end of June.



The Atlanta, Georgia-based group said the purchase of the supplier of wall panels, ceilings, and metal framing was completed through SRS, its distribution subsidiary dedicated to professional customers.



The integration of GMS further strengthens SRS's position as a leading multi-category building materials distributor, bringing differentiated capabilities, new product lines, and customer relationships that are highly complementary to SRS's current business, it said.



'The combination of SRS and GMS will generate cross-selling synergies, strengthen our capabilities, and provide even more growth opportunities with this important customer base,' he added.



Following its tender offer for GMS, which expired yesterday evening, Home Depot controlled approximately 79.5% of GMS's capital, allowing the transaction to be finalized, given that all other customary conditions had been met.