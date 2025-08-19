Bank of America maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Home Depot shares, along with its $450 TP ahead of the home improvement retailer's Q2 results.



The broker said it expects same-store sales growth of 1.5% for the period, an estimate that assumes an improvement in the trend compared with Q1.



We expect Home Depot to continue to gain market share as it accelerates growth and capabilities with the complex professional, BofA added in its summary.