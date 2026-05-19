In Q1 2026, foreign exchange rates had a positive impact of about 55bp on the company's total comparable sales.
Q1 2026 net income was $3.3bn, or $3.30 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.4bn, or $3.45 per diluted share, in the same period of FY 2025.
Adjusted diluted EPS for Q1 2026 stood at $3.43, compared to $3.56 a year ago.
The group confirmed its guidance for FY 2026, expecting total sales growth of about 2.5% to 4.5%, with comparable sales growth ranging from flat to about 2%. The company also forecasts a gross margin of approximately 33.1%, an operating margin of 12.4% to 12.6%, and an adjusted operating margin of between 12.8% and 13.0%. Diluted EPS is projected to grow by 0% to 4.0% compared to the $14.69 recorded in FY 2025.
"Our first-quarter results were in line with our expectations. Underlying demand in our industry remained relatively consistent with what we observed throughout fiscal 2025, despite increased consumer uncertainty and housing affordability pressures," said Ted Decker, Chair of the Board.
The Home Depot, Inc. is the world's leading retail distributor of residential remodeling products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- building materials, electrical, lighting, millwork and plumbing products (33.1%);
- household appliances, decoration and storage products, flooring, paints, kitchen and bathroom materials (32.5%);
- hardware, DIY products and garden accessories (30.4%);
- other (4%).
As of 02/02/2025, the products are marketed through a network of 2,347 stores (of which 2,025 in the United States, 182 in Canada and 140 in Mexico).
The United States accounts for 92.2% of net sales.
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