Jefferies confirms its 'Buy' recommendation on Home Depot shares, with a target price raised from $460 to $474.



According to Jefferies, the recent momentum is driven by 'the broadest range of categories in positive growth in years' and by a recovery in DIY, which is now in positive territory. The broker also highlights an acceleration in big-ticket sales to over 2.5% y-o-y.



The broker highlights 'the strongest e-commerce growth since mid-2022', while praising the company's commitment to limiting price increases despite the introduction of new tariffs.



Finally, the note emphasizes the confidence of management, which is targeting comparable growth of 1% in 2025, a target considered achievable with even "a higher probability of outperformance than underperformance."