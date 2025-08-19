Home Depot has reported Q2 2025 adjusted EPS (period ended August 3) that was virtually unchanged at $4.68, up 1 cent from the $4.67 reported a year earlier, with revenue up 4.9% to nearly $45.3bn.



Comparable sales at the home improve ment chain rose 1% (+1.4% in the US alone), with currency fluctuations having a negative impact of around 40bp.



The momentum that began in H2 last year continued throughout H1 this year, as customers engaged more broadly in small home improvement projects, it said.



For FY 2025, Home Depot confirmed its guidance for adjusted EPS that is down about 2%, with an adjusted operating margin of around 13.4% and revenue growth of around 2.8% (approximately 1% on a comparable basis).