On announcing its results, Home Depot revealed that it is reducing its annual earnings forecasts due to weaker-than-expected demand for home renovations and sluggish consumer spending. In the same context, the company delivered EPS that is below expectations for Q3 at $3.74, while the consensus expected EPS of $3.84. At the opening of Wall Street, Home Depot shares were down nearly 4%.

In various interviews, the group's CFO, Richard McPhail, explained that Home Depot expected an increase in sales of roofing materials, generators, and other supplies for which demand rises before and after seasonal storms.