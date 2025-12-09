Home Depot issued guidance deemed disappointing for fiscal 2026 on Tuesday, expecting 0% to 2% growth in comparable-store sales, versus 2.34% expected by analysts. EPS is also expected to increase just modestly (between 0% and 4%), below the 5.6% consensus according to LSEG data. The announcement, made on the eve of its first investor day in over two years, prompted the stock to fall about 2% in premarket trading.

The residential renovation sector remains challenged by cautious consumers, weak demand for DIY projects and big-ticket purchases, and a housing market that is slowed by interest rates that remain high. Home Depot, like its rival Lowe's, is directly exposed to this trend, despite gradually easing mortgage rates and relatively stable unemployment.

Despite the subdued picture, CFO Richard McPhail said he expects an industry recovery, asserting that the company "will grow faster than its market" as soon as 2026. He is banking on a gradual housing-market rebound that could support home-improvement spending before overall economic growth reaccelerates.