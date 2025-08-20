Honeywell announces the acquisition of three software platforms from SparkMeter, a provider of electric grid management solutions. The transaction includes intellectual property and certain related assets, which will enhance Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities.



The integrated solutions include Praxis (a data and analytics platform to modernize and monetize assets), GridScan (real-time monitoring of distribution network health) and GridFin (financial management and energy procurement cost optimization).



Amol Motivala, president of Honeywell Smart Energy, emphasizes that this expansion will provide customers with "advanced tools that automate, simplify and optimize the management of their networks."



This acquisition is part of a series of strategic transactions announced since June 2023, representing $14bn in investments, alongside the planned spin-off of the Aerospace Technologies and Solstice Advanced Materials businesses.