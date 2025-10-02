Honeywell announces that it is divesting all of its historical liabilities related to Bendix asbestos, as well as certain liabilities unrelated to this product, to Delticus, a leading corporate liability acquisition platform.
Under the terms of the agreement, Honeywell and Delticus contributed approximately $1.68 billion in cash, as well as certain insurance assets related to these legacy asbestos liabilities, to a newly established structure.
The transaction allows the industrial group to permanently divest itself of these legacy asbestos liabilities. It will no longer have any financial exposure to the transferred liabilities, which will be fully managed and administered by Delticus.
The estimated impact of the disposal will be a non-recurring after-tax loss of approximately $115m, with no impact on its adjusted EPS. In addition, it is expected to improve annual free cash flow by more than $100m over the next few years.
Honeywell International Inc. specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of industrial equipment. The group also offers maintenance, technical assistance and engineering services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- aeronautical equipment (40.2%): engines, navigation hardware and software, propulsion and communication systems, satellite and space components, lighting equipment, wheels, etc. The group also offers turbochargers for motor vehicles;
- performance materials and technologies (26.1%): polymers, fibers, resins, acids, additives, catalysts, sorbents, semiconductor packaging materials, coating materials, etc.;
- building automation and control systems (17%): heating and ventilation control systems, fire alarms, thermostats, monitoring systems, etc.;
- security and productivity optimization solutions (16.7%): personal safety equipment, warning systems, gas detection systems, data collection and thermal printing computer solutions, warehouse and supply chain automation systems, data and production process management solutions, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (56.7%), Europe (22.8%) and other (20.5%).
