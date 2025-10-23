In its quarterly report, Honeywell announced that it was updating its targets for 2025, now forecasting adjusted EPS of between $10.60 and $10.70, instead of the previous target range of $10.45 to $10.65.



However, the industrial conglomerate has lowered its annual margin expectations for its segments to 22.9%-23% (down from 23%-23.2%) and its revenue expectations to $40.7bn-$40.9bn (down from $40.8bn-$41.3bn previously).



In Q3, it achieved adjusted EPS up 9% to $2.82, beating the consensus, with segment margin down 0.5 points to 23.1% on revenue growth of 7% to $10.41bn (+6% in organic terms).



"Increased orders in our businesses have pushed the group's order book to a new record level," said CEO Vimal Kapur, as he moves forward with his plan to split the company into three independent entities.