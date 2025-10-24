Honeywell has raised its earnings forecasts for 2025, affirming its confidence in its outlook despite the imminent spin-off of its Solstice unit. This decision, which investors liked, led to the stock rising by nearly 7% during trading on Wall Street. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company now anticipates adjusted EPS of between $10.60 and $10.70, up from a previous range of $10.24 to $10.44, including a negative impact of 21 cents related to the separation.
The spin-off of Solstice, which will be listed independently on the Nasdaq from October 30, is part of Honeywell's strategy to restructure into three separate entities. The group posted better-than-expected quarterly results, driven by strong demand in the aerospace sector, where sales rose 15% to $4.51bn. The rebound in production amongst aircraft manufacturers and the shortage of new aircraft are supporting the group's maintenance and spare parts businesses.
Honeywell reported quarterly revenue of $10.41bn, up 7% and above analysts' forecasts. The automation division, on the other hand, declined 9% to $2.27bn, hurt by high costs and sluggish demand. Led by Vimal Kapur, the group is preparing for a new phase of industrial refocusing, with the planned separation of its aerospace division in 2026 and a stronger emphasis on automation.
Honeywell International Inc. specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of industrial equipment. The group also offers maintenance, technical assistance and engineering services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- aeronautical equipment (40.2%): engines, navigation hardware and software, propulsion and communication systems, satellite and space components, lighting equipment, wheels, etc. The group also offers turbochargers for motor vehicles;
- performance materials and technologies (26.1%): polymers, fibers, resins, acids, additives, catalysts, sorbents, semiconductor packaging materials, coating materials, etc.;
- building automation and control systems (17%): heating and ventilation control systems, fire alarms, thermostats, monitoring systems, etc.;
- security and productivity optimization solutions (16.7%): personal safety equipment, warning systems, gas detection systems, data collection and thermal printing computer solutions, warehouse and supply chain automation systems, data and production process management solutions, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (56.7%), Europe (22.8%) and other (20.5%).
