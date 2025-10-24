Honeywell has raised its earnings forecasts for 2025, affirming its confidence in its outlook despite the imminent spin-off of its Solstice unit. This decision, which investors liked, led to the stock rising by nearly 7% during trading on Wall Street. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company now anticipates adjusted EPS of between $10.60 and $10.70, up from a previous range of $10.24 to $10.44, including a negative impact of 21 cents related to the separation.

The spin-off of Solstice, which will be listed independently on the Nasdaq from October 30, is part of Honeywell's strategy to restructure into three separate entities. The group posted better-than-expected quarterly results, driven by strong demand in the aerospace sector, where sales rose 15% to $4.51bn. The rebound in production amongst aircraft manufacturers and the shortage of new aircraft are supporting the group's maintenance and spare parts businesses.

Honeywell reported quarterly revenue of $10.41bn, up 7% and above analysts' forecasts. The automation division, on the other hand, declined 9% to $2.27bn, hurt by high costs and sluggish demand. Led by Vimal Kapur, the group is preparing for a new phase of industrial refocusing, with the planned separation of its aerospace division in 2026 and a stronger emphasis on automation.