Honeywell targets acquisitions to accelerate industrial automation growth
Honeywell has announced its intention to prioritize strategic acquisitions worth between $2bn and $4bn to bolster its footprint in industrial automation. During an investor day in New York, Peter Lau, head of the Industrial Automation division, said that the group has identified numerous opportunities within a market estimated at approximately $35bn.
However, he said that organic growth remains a core strategic pillar. According to Lau, Honeywell still possesses significant potential in software and automation solutions, areas where its current presence remains relatively limited. The group believes that it can continue to capture market share through the internal development of its business lines.
Across the broader conglomerate, Honeywell confirmed its plan to pursue targeted acquisitions within this valuation range. The company intends to concentrate its investments on industrial automation and other sectors deemed essential for its clients, aiming to generate commercial synergies and attractive long-term returns.
Honeywell International Inc. specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of industrial equipment. The group also offers maintenance, technical assistance and engineering services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- aeronautical equipment (46.8%): engines, navigation hardware and software, propulsion and communication systems, satellite and space components, lighting equipment, wheels, etc. The group also offers turbochargers for motor vehicles;
- performance materials and technologies (25.1%): polymers, fibers, resins, acids, additives, catalysts, sorbents, semiconductor packaging materials, coating materials, etc.;
- building automation and control systems (19.7%): heating and ventilation control systems, fire alarms, thermostats, monitoring systems, etc.;
- security and productivity optimization solutions (8.4%): personal safety equipment, warning systems, gas detection systems, data collection and thermal printing computer solutions, warehouse and supply chain automation systems, data and production process management solutions, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (58.2%), Europe (21.7%) and other (20.1%).
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