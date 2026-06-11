Honeywell targets acquisitions to accelerate industrial automation growth

Honeywell has announced its intention to prioritize strategic acquisitions worth between $2bn and $4bn to bolster its footprint in industrial automation. During an investor day in New York, Peter Lau, head of the Industrial Automation division, said that the group has identified numerous opportunities within a market estimated at approximately $35bn.

However, he said that organic growth remains a core strategic pillar. According to Lau, Honeywell still possesses significant potential in software and automation solutions, areas where its current presence remains relatively limited. The group believes that it can continue to capture market share through the internal development of its business lines.



Across the broader conglomerate, Honeywell confirmed its plan to pursue targeted acquisitions within this valuation range. The company intends to concentrate its investments on industrial automation and other sectors deemed essential for its clients, aiming to generate commercial synergies and attractive long-term returns.