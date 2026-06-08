Honeywell unveils post-spin-off targets for aerospace unit
While sticking to its 2026 guidance prior to the upcoming Honeywell Aerospace spin-off scheduled for June 29, Honeywell has outlined 2026 targets for the remaining group post-separation, which will continue operations under the name Honeywell Technologies.
For this post-spin-off entity, the group aims for adjusted EPS between $3.95 and $4.15, segment margins of 19.8% to 20.3% (representing a 220-to-270 bp increase), and revenues ranging from $19.9bn to $20.2bn (reflecting organic growth of 2% to 3%).
Also for 2026, Honeywell Technologies anticipates operating cash flow of about $2.1bn and free cash flow of around $2bn.
In addition to the aerospace divestiture, these new outlooks incorporate the impact of the planned disposals of Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions, which Honeywell expects to finalize in Q4.
Conversely, they include the estimated results from the acquisition of Johnson Matthey Catalyst Technologies, which is slated for completion in Q3.
Honeywell International Inc. specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of industrial equipment. The group also offers maintenance, technical assistance and engineering services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- aeronautical equipment (46.8%): engines, navigation hardware and software, propulsion and communication systems, satellite and space components, lighting equipment, wheels, etc. The group also offers turbochargers for motor vehicles;
- performance materials and technologies (25.1%): polymers, fibers, resins, acids, additives, catalysts, sorbents, semiconductor packaging materials, coating materials, etc.;
- building automation and control systems (19.7%): heating and ventilation control systems, fire alarms, thermostats, monitoring systems, etc.;
- security and productivity optimization solutions (8.4%): personal safety equipment, warning systems, gas detection systems, data collection and thermal printing computer solutions, warehouse and supply chain automation systems, data and production process management solutions, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (58.2%), Europe (21.7%) and other (20.1%).
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