While sticking to its 2026 guidance prior to the upcoming Honeywell Aerospace spin-off scheduled for June 29, Honeywell has outlined 2026 targets for the remaining group post-separation, which will continue operations under the name Honeywell Technologies.

For this post-spin-off entity, the group aims for adjusted EPS between $3.95 and $4.15, segment margins of 19.8% to 20.3% (representing a 220-to-270 bp increase), and revenues ranging from $19.9bn to $20.2bn (reflecting organic growth of 2% to 3%).



Also for 2026, Honeywell Technologies anticipates operating cash flow of about $2.1bn and free cash flow of around $2bn.



In addition to the aerospace divestiture, these new outlooks incorporate the impact of the planned disposals of Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions, which Honeywell expects to finalize in Q4.



Conversely, they include the estimated results from the acquisition of Johnson Matthey Catalyst Technologies, which is slated for completion in Q3.