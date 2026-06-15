Hopes for Middle East De-escalation Boost Wall Street

U.S. equity markets are expected to open in positive territory, following the lead of European exchanges at midday, as investors welcome news of an agreement between Washington and Tehran, which is slated for official validation this Friday in Geneva.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/15/2026 at 09:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Minutes before the opening bell, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are up 1.24% and 2.06% respectively, driven by renewed geopolitical optimism. The anticipated deal between the United States and Iran is fueling hopes for a lasting de-escalation in the Middle East and a cooling of tensions across energy markets.



Consequently, oil prices continue their retreat, with WTI falling 1.19% to $79.98 per barrel.



This easing of tensions is particularly benefiting sectors most sensitive to energy costs, such as airlines and cruise operators, while oil stocks remain under pressure.



The resurgence in risk appetite is also reflected in declining volatility. The VIX index, often regarded as Wall Street's fear gauge, continues to pull back after hitting a more than two-month high last week.



On the corporate front, Paramount is gaining ground after the U.S. Department of Justice cleared its merger with Warner Bros., removing a significant regulatory hurdle for the deal.



Fox Corporation, whose shares are tumbling 9% in pre-market trading, announced an agreement to acquire the streaming content specialist Roku in a transaction valued at $22bn.



Tripadvisor, the online travel booking company, saw its shares jump 2% in pre-market activity after entering into a put option agreement to sell TheFork, its European online restaurant reservation platform, to American Express for $700m.



Salesforce announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fin (formerly Intercom), a leader in the customer agent software space, for approximately $3.6bn, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.



Regarding economic data, the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index came in at 5.70 for June, missing expectations of 13.20 and down from a previous reading of 19.60 in May.



The Federal Reserve's latest policy decision is scheduled to be released this Wednesday evening.