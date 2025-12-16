Hopscotch opens a branch in Switzerland

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/16/2025 at 07:14 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Hopscotch communications group has announced the opening of its branch in Switzerland: located in Geneva, this entity draws on all of the group's expertise (events, conferences, public affairs, public relations, influence, media, consulting).



The agency will work with a wide range of sectors (luxury goods, healthcare, sports, institutions and NGOs, banking, finance, consumer goods, agri-food, and tourism), supporting organizations in their global communications strategies.



The opening of this agency is led by Stéphanie Grizaud and Edouard Neveu, who are its co-directors, each bringing solid expertise in communications, events, and international development.



"With this new branch, Hopscotch is confirming its international expansion strategy and its ambition to make its global network a strategic lever for the growth of its clients," the group said.