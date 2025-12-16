The Hopscotch communications group has announced the opening of its branch in Switzerland: located in Geneva, this entity draws on all of the group's expertise (events, conferences, public affairs, public relations, influence, media, consulting).
The agency will work with a wide range of sectors (luxury goods, healthcare, sports, institutions and NGOs, banking, finance, consumer goods, agri-food, and tourism), supporting organizations in their global communications strategies.
The opening of this agency is led by Stéphanie Grizaud and Edouard Neveu, who are its co-directors, each bringing solid expertise in communications, events, and international development.
"With this new branch, Hopscotch is confirming its international expansion strategy and its ambition to make its global network a strategic lever for the growth of its clients," the group said.
HOPSCOTCH Groupe is one of the leading French event communications groups. The activity is organized into two sectors:
- event design and organization: parties and shows, financial events, film and new product release events, festivals, etc. The group also develops professional seminar and business travel organization (press trips, seminars, training, cruise dinners, etc.) and offers press and public relations services;
- operational marketing: sales campaigns, distribution network organization, development of communication plans (catalogue creation, sales arguments), communication support publishing, etc. HOPSCOTCH Groupe also develops a production and distribution of TV programs and audiovisual contents.
