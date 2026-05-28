For a fresh development, we will have to wait. The United States and Iran continue to suggest that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping is close, but they do not appear to be talking about the same deal. Between air strikes and drone attacks, oil is still swinging wildly and inflation is taking hold.

The rollercoaster, Iranian-style, continues in the markets. Oil fell sharply yesterday after Iranian state television reported the existence of a provisional peace memorandum of understanding that would allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to return to normal within a month of taking effect, under the supervision of Tehran and Oman. The United States swiftly denied the report, before fresh skirmishes were reported between the belligerents, fuelling renewed tension in the region and a rebound in oil prices. Brent, which had fallen 6.5% on Tuesday after the Iranian television rumour, is up 3% this morning.

I have no degree in geopolitics, although long experience on a local council does teach you a great deal about human weakness. So I will not try to judge who is bluffing more convincingly, Iran or the United States. But every day that passes with oil significantly more expensive than it was six months ago increases the risk of macroeconomic spillovers, as everyone has clearly grasped. Away from equity markets, which remain mesmerised by the billions being poured into AI, there is plenty of friction in the financial system. The June monetary policy meetings will show just how worried central bankers have become. Needless to say, the first signs of progress at Hormuz before those meetings would greatly help monetary authorities get a clearer view. The ECB will announce its decision on 11 June, the Banks of Japan and Australia on 16 June, the Fed on 17 June and the Bank of England on 18 June. That leaves roughly three weeks for the situation in the Gulf to settle down.

In the meantime, the latest US inflation indicators are worrying. The next reading comes with April PCE inflation, due early this afternoon. Since we have a little room, given that the financial news of recent days has been a rerun of what came before, and believe me, finding a fresh angle at the moment is no easy task, here is a brief digression: why do finance types insist on using PCE inflation rather than the usual inflation measure? PCE inflation is the personal consumption expenditures price index, and it is the inflation gauge the Federal Reserve watches most closely when setting monetary policy. Two technical differences explain why. First, PCE covers a broader basket of spending, notably including healthcare costs paid by employers and Medicare, which are not included in CPI. More importantly, it is a dynamic indicator because its weightings adjust continuously to reflect the substitutions consumers actually make when prices move. It captures what is happening more quickly than CPI inflation, and it is less volatile. That is why the Fed likes it: it gives a good sense of what the sacrosanct American consumer is really experiencing.

On the corporate front, last night brought a fresh batch of US technology earnings from companies with non-calendar financial years. Everyone was at pains to show they are on the right side of AI, but the undisputed star of after-hours trading was Snowflake, whose shares surged 37%. The group managed to show that it remains a preferred entry point for customers through its own AI solutions, and that it can make money from those tools even if the cost of using the underlying engines rises. By contrast, earnings from Marvell, HP Inc and Salesforce left investors unmoved. Salesforce even cut its guidance, without doing much to convince the market about its prospects in an AI-led world. Earlier, equity indices had closed higher in Europe and flat in the United States, as some technology stocks paused for breath. Even so, the Dow Jones managed to notch up a record close.

In Asia-Pacific, the rebound in oil took its toll this morning. All markets are lower, from a 0.2% drop in India to a 2.2% decline in Hong Kong. Korean technology stocks have resumed their decline. The MSCI Asia Pacific index is down 1.2%. US futures and European early indicators are firmly in the red, as investors wait for the next twist in the Middle East.

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