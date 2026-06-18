The conflict involving Iran has served one primary purpose: reminding us that globalization still relies on very real and highly vulnerable physical bottlenecks. The Strait of Hormuz measures barely 29 nautical miles at its narrowest point, with two navigable channels of approximately 2 miles each. Some 20m barrels pass through it daily, representing nearly 20% of global liquid fuel consumption and a quarter of the world's maritime oil trade. For liquefied natural gas, the scale is comparable.

A single threat, a missile, or a promise of reopening is enough to cause the cost of risk to spike. But the price of fear is not limited to oil prices. It seeps into the margins of airlines, shippers, and producers of plastics and fertilizers. The rush for precautionary stockpiling and rising insurance premiums further inflate the bill. On certain high-risk routes, a tanker's war risk premium can jump from approximately 0.25% of the vessel's value to 1%, or even 3%. For a $150m ship, a single passage then costs $1.5m to $4.5m, compared to $375,000 previously.

This crisis also tests the resilience of ESG credentials. An environmental strategy quickly derails as soon as a maritime route closes. To bypass blockades, ships extend their journeys, increase speed, and consume more fuel. During the Red Sea crisis, detours around Africa added approximately 18m tonnes of CO2 and increased emissions from European container transport by about 45% in 2024, according to the firm Sea-Intelligence.

The current situation imposes a reality that markets tend to overlook: oil dependency is not just a climate issue. It is also a risk to margins, business continuity, and, ultimately, valuation. International institutions are already monitoring its macroeconomic consequences. The OECD estimates that a prolonged energy shock could shave 0.5 point off global GDP and add up to 0.9 point to inflation.

For equity markets, the stakes are more immediate. The question posed to companies is concrete: how much does their exposure to a barrel of oil, a strait, an insurer, or a political decision made far away actually cost? From this perspective, ESG appears less like a label and more like a framework for reading operational, financial, and geopolitical risks.

Opportunities are not necessarily found in the most obvious reflexes. Buying oil, energy majors, or defense stocks when tensions rise can pay off for a time, but the risk of a pullback at the slightest sign of de-escalation remains permanent: a credible truce or a reopened corridor, and part of the geopolitical premium evaporates. The more sustainable theme lies elsewhere, with companies selling resilience: power grids, storage, batteries, copper, energy efficiency, supply chain management software, infrastructure cybersecurity, nuclear power, and profitable renewables.

As always, the crisis highlights the fragility of a portion of global supply. The silver lining of this sequence may be this wake-up call. The International Energy Agency already observes that several Southeast Asian economies are strengthening their plans for solar, electrification, and energy diversification to reduce their vulnerability to supply shocks.

For investors, the arbitrage is played out less on oil itself than on the ability of companies to control the consequences of its volatility. Those capable of reducing their energy intensity and logistical exposure can claim a premium; those who are subject to oil prices without pricing power expose themselves to a discount.





