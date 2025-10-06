Hornbach Holding's recent updates underscore substantial progress, including strong H1 26 earnings driven by increased customer traffic and demand, strategic store expansions, and modernization efforts. The company is capitalizing on the accelerating European renovation market, leveraging structural trends and regulatory pushes.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA was established in 1877 and is headquartered in Bornheim, Germany. It is a holding company which operates in the building trade, component manufacture, and construction industries. Formerly known as Hornbach Holding AG, its key subsidiaries include Hornbach Baumarkt AG (94% of FY 24 revenue), managing over 156 DIY megastores and garden centers, primarily in Germany.

Hornbach Baustoff Union GmbH (5%), supplies construction materials and professional advice, diversifying cash flow and buffering seasonal volatility. Hornbach Immobilien AG (1%), owning 26% of retail sales areas, develops and manages properties, ensuring efficient access and reducing external dependency.

The company operates across Europe, including Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Sweden, Slovakia, Romania, and France, with around 25,500 employees. Hornbach ranks as the fifth-largest DIY retailer in Europe and is number one in Germany for sales per square meter, known for innovation and customer-centricity, pioneering combined DIY stores and garden centers, megastores, and drive-in stores.

Customer traffic drives H1 26

Hornbach Holding released its H1 26 earnings on September 30, 2025, posting revenue of €3.6bn, with a 4.4% y/y growth, was primarily driven by a strong performance in its HORNBACH Baumarkt AG subgroup (up 4.7% y/y), which benefited from increased customer traffic and robust demand in the home improvement and DIY retail segments. Operating profit rose by 2.4% y/y to €272.7m, however margin contracted by 15bp to 7.6% and net income decreased by 1% y/y to €178.9m.

For FY 26, Hornbach Group expects net sales to match (or slightly exceed) €6.2bn, with adjusted EBIT set to remain at €268m. The focus will be on expanding and modernizing the store network, enhancing online shops, and services for DIY and commercial customers. Four new locations are planned for FY 26, including a DIY store and garden center in Duisburg (Germany) opened in March 2025, and upcoming stores in Eisenstadt (Austria), Bucharest, and Timisoara (Romania). Capex for FY 26 is expected to surpass €183.7m, primarily for new store construction, equipment, store conversions, extensions, and IT infrastructure.

Structural market trends

Hornbach Holding is poised for substantial growth due to the accelerating European renovation market, driven by strong structural trends. With 85% of Europe's buildings over 20 years old and expected to stand by 2050, meeting climate-neutrality targets requires investments of €243bn annually. The renovation, retrofitting, and modernization sector is set for robust expansion. Factors such as 15% of Europeans living in homes with significant structural defects and a low share of barrier-free apartments in Germany highlight ongoing demand for upgrades and accessibility improvements.

DIY stores currently account for only 9% of the German home improvement market, presenting Hornbach with opportunities to capture more market share. By targeting core retail customers, trade professionals, “do-it-for-me” services, and new specialized formats, Hornbach can leverage regulatory pushes, consumer preferences for energy efficiency, and significant public/private funding. The European renovation and remodeling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%–4.3% through to 2033.

Long-term growth trajectory

Hornbach Holding has posted a revenue CAGR of 5.6% over FY 20-25, reaching €6.2bn, primarily driven by strong performance at the HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup, which saw both like-for-like sales growth and increased customer frequency, along with selective expansion of new stores and investment in services. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 3.4%, reaching €268m, however margins contracted from 6.2% to 4.3%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 6% to €141m.

FCF rose over the period FY 20-25, climbing from €184m to €201m, and was aided by sustained growth in net income. In addition, the company’s gearing improved, declining from 95.9% to 83.3%.

In comparison, Wickes Group plc, a global peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 3.6% over FY 19-24 to €1.9bn in FY 24. However, operating income declined at a CAGR of minus 7.0% to €80.4m. Net income increased at a CAGR of 7% to €21.9m in FY 24.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 2.5% over FY 25-28, reaching €6.7bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 4.2% to €305m, with margins expanding by 22bp to 4.6%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 7% to €173m. In comparison, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 10.5%, with a net profit CAGR of 37.9% for Wickes Group plc.

Consistent dividend yield

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered strong returns of approximately 9.3%. In comparison, Wickes Group plc’s stock delivered higher returns of about 37.9% over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of €2.4 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 3%.

Hornbach Holding is currently trading at a P/E of 9.4x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of €9.9, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 8.6x but lower than Wickes Group plc‘s P/E of 15.2x. The stock is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 9.3x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBIT of €279.9m, which is slightly than its 3-year historical average of 9.2x but lower than that of Wickes Group plc (15.6x).

Hornbach Holding is covered by six analysts, with four having ‘Buy’ ratings and two having “Hold” ratings, with an average target price of €110.5, implying 18.3% upside potential from the current price.

Overall, Hornbach Holding demonstrates strong growth potential driven by the European renovation market and strategic expansion efforts. Despite economic volatility, the company has shown resilience through disciplined cost management and innovation. With a consistent dividend yield and favorable analyst ratings, Hornbach is well-positioned to capture market share and sustain long-term growth. The company's focus on modernization and customer-centric services further enhances its competitive edge in the DIY retail sector.

However, the company faces macroeconomic risks like economic volatility, inflation, and competition. Operational risks include supply chain disruptions, cost management, and store expansion challenges. Financial risks involve credit and free cash flow volatility. Strategic risks encompass e-commerce execution and service diversification. ESG and regulatory compliance also pose potential threats.