How distant seem the images of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump last February at the White House. At the time, buoyed by the relationship they had built during Trump's first term, the Indian prime minister seemed to be in a strong position to conclude a trade agreement with the United States.

However, less than six months later, India is one of the countries hardest hit by Donald Trump's customs surcharges. The country has been hit with 25% reciprocal customs duties, to which an additional 25% will be added on August 27.

Champion of customs duties

So what has happened in the meantime? First of all, trade negotiations are difficult. India is one of the most protectionist countries in the world. According to the World Bank's most recent estimates, Indian customs duties on imports are 14%.

Tariffs are particularly high on agricultural products: 70% on rice and 30%-60% on milk. However, opening up markets to US agricultural products is a priority for the Trump administration.

India is also a key player in the production of generic drugs, while the US is pushing large pharmaceutical companies to relocate. Along the same lines, Apple moved part of its production to India in recent years with the aim of reducing its dependence on China. Yet, Donald Trump would now rather see iPhones manufactured on US soil.

Another issue that Washington frequently raises in trade negotiations is non-tariff barriers. This includes regulations (for which Europe is often criticized). India has a similar problem to China in that foreign companies wishing to set up locally must partner with Indian companies and share their technology.

A three-way relationship

Another episode that strained relations was the (brief) conflict between India and Pakistan in May, particularly the outcome of the conflict. Donald Trump took sole credit for the ceasefire, a narrative that Narendra Modi refused to endorse, which obviously did not please Washington.

The US then moved closer to Pakistan with the aim of countering Chinese influence. On June 18, General Asim Munir, head of the Pakistani armed forces, met with Donald Trump at the White House. The two countries subsequently concluded a trade agreement setting customs duties at 19%. The two countries also plan to develop US investment in Pakistan.

This rapprochement obviously does not help to smooth relations with India. Especially since the beginning of his second term, Donald Trump has taken a rather maximalist approach, twisting the arms of all his partners to advance his priorities. This approach is difficult to reconcile with India, a country with strong nationalist sentiments that wants to assert itself on the world stage.

Sanctions after the sales

This explains why, despite all the pressure from Washington, India remains inflexible at this stage. This can be seen in the current flashpoint: Russia.

During his campaign, Donald Trump promised to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours. More broadly, he sees himself as a "peacemaker." From Ukraine to the DRC, via the escalation between Thailand and Cambodia, he is trying to impose his mediation at every turn. His desired goal is obviously... to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

But faced with little progress despite conceding a great deal to Russia, Donald Trump has changed his strategy and is now trying to put pressure on Moscow. What better way to do this than with his favorite weapon: tariffs. To undermine Russia's war effort, the US president is brandishing secondary tariffs. In this case, the tariffs are not aimed at Russia, but at countries that buy Russian oil.

This is where India comes in. About a third of India's oil imports come from Russia. This is a very good deal for the Indians, who buy Russian oil at a discount, refine it, and then sell some of it back to Europe. It's a nice little earner that the Indians don't seem ready to give up.

That is why Donald Trump announced yesterday that he would impose an additional 25% tariff on India starting from August 27. This would bring tariffs on Indian products to 50%... provided that the measure actually takes effect. Indeed, we know that with Donald Trump, imposing measures that will take effect at a later date is tantamount to extending the negotiation period. India therefore has another 20 days to present its arguments. As Donald Trump often says, "we'll see what happens."