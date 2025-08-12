The world's most famous sovereign wealth fund also publishes its performance. This is understandable for an entity that alone holds 1.5% of global market capitalization. With a quarterly return of 6.4%, it posted its best performance since the end of 2023. Let's review the trends that made this possible.

Created in 1990 after the discovery of oil in the North Sea, the Norwegian government pension fund aims to protect the economy from oil shocks and invest abroad to preserve the wealth generated by black gold for future generations.

After a loss-making Q1, penalized by tech stocks, the fund maintained its strategy and is now reaping the rewards with a 6.4% return in Q2. In 2025, equities gained 6.7%, bonds 3.3%, unlisted real estate 4% and unlisted renewable energy infrastructure 9.4%.

The target allocation remains unchanged, with over two-thirds in equities, 27% in bonds and a few percentage points in unlisted real estate and energy infrastructure.

European equities stood out with a 17.8% jump over the half-year, compared with just 1.4% for North American equities (bless the dollar). In terms of geographical allocation, over half of the fund's equities are US stocks, a choice fully endorsed by its CEO. In an interview with Bloomberg, he said that he remained confident, despite the uncertain US macroeconomic environment. He highlighted increased innovation and reassuring R&D spending, and expressed his total faith in the potential of artificial intelligence to boost productivity.

The fund's main listed holdings (Source: Bloomberg)

The fund has strengthened its holdings in Nvidia, Apple, TSMC, Tesla, and Berkshire Hathaway. However, it has reduced its positions in Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Broadcom. Apart from this list, it has reduced its stakes in the oil giants Exxon, Shell, Chevron, and Total Energies.

The fund is a model of transparency. You can find out more here: The fund | Norges Bank Investment Management