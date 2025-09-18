In the age of micro-trading, Bloomberg terminals, ETFs and other derivatives, it seems unthinkable today to do without computers. However, humanity did not wait for the arrival of the smart card to trade debt securities and shares. A time that those under fifty find hard to imagine…

Today, the Palais Brongniart on Place de la Bourse in Paris is very quiet. For a long time the hub of French financial activity, this building, inaugurated in 1826, is now enjoying a new lease of life, hosting trade shows, galas, and fashion shows in a hushed atmosphere.

Yet it was within these historic walls that the rise of the French railways and steel industry was financed during the industrial revolution. At the time, the 4,000 m² of parquet flooring was trodden daily by a crowd of investors, sellers, clerks, and curious onlookers.

In L'Argent, Émile Zola evokes this bustling place, this "shady crowd of brokers, remitters and crooked speculators," this "clamor" that "beat against the sidewalks teeming with people, with the unbridled violence of a high tide."

Cover of L'Argent, by Émile Zola, Folio classique (Editions Gallimard)

In fact, since 2 Thermidor Year II (July 21, 1801, for the less revolutionary among us), an ordinance stipulates that "the course of negotiations must be shouted out loud whenever public securities are involved." The days when shouting was prohibited "in order to establish order and tranquility so that everyone could conduct their business without interruption" (ordinance of 1724) were over.

In this context, stockbrokers, the ancestors of traders, raised their voices. They were officially designated as the sole intermediaries for stockmarket transactions. As such, they were allowed to occupy the trading floor, a space reserved for them, delimited by a circular balustrade separating them from the public.

"Stockbrokers have, in law if not in fact, a monopoly on all trading on the stock exchange," summarizes Proudhon in his Manual for Stock Market Speculators (1857).

These brokers are subject to several obligations: a duty of neutrality, a duty of secrecy towards clients who do not wish to be known, the requirement to keep a register recording each transaction, etc. They are also responsible for the delivery and payment of everything they have sold and purchased.

The securities of limited partnerships are traded in paper form, to the bearer. "Thanks to the mobility of the share, capital is freed from all these constraints, while at the same time making things easier for the borrower," Proudhon notes.

A series of highly codified hand gestures (orientation of the palm, positioning of the hand, number of fingers extended, etc.) is used to convey buy and sell orders in the hubbub of the trading floor, with the aim of ensuring clarity and speed of transactions.

The agent centralizes bids and offers. Their role? To adjust prices until equilibrium is reached, i.e., when there are no higher bids or lower offers, in order to maximize the trading volume for each security.

Once the final price has been set, they announce it aloud and mark it with chalk on the board. Securities are thus quoted successively, usually once a day, according to the principle of fixing (one-off quotation) and not yet continuously.

At the end of the trading session, the agent handed his order book to the liquidator. The latter, accompanied by his employees, applied the transactions carried out according to the instructions received to the clients.

In his novel, Émile Zola highlights the qualities of Mazaud, a brilliant stockbroker: "He was already being talked about on the trading floor for his quick wit and physical agility, so necessary in the profession, which, combined with great flair and remarkable intuition, would put him at the forefront; not to mention that he had a high-pitched voice, first-hand information from foreign stock exchanges, connections with all the major bankers, and, finally, a second cousin, it was said, at the Havas agency."

When the final price is set, it is announced aloud and written in chalk on the board.

This passage shows that information was already an essential element for successful investment. Without Wi-Fi or Ethernet cables, it spread by word of mouth, by auction, by dispatch or by telephone, but also via financial newspapers and other stockmarket gazettes the following day.

"The dispatch announced that the value was rising on the Lyon Stock Exchange, where purchases had been so significant that the repercussions would be felt on the Paris Stock Exchange," Zola recounts.

It was not until the 1970s on Wall Street, with the deployment of electronic networks, and 1984 in France that shares were dematerialized and the famous continuous assisted quotation (CAC) system was introduced. At the Palais Brongniart, the trading floor remained in use until the summer of 1987, its disappearance immortalized with emotion by Antenne 2 (INA archive: end of the trading floor at the Paris Stock Exchange).