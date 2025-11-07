Interest rates have always been a permanent feature of the equity markets. Long before the era of social media and 24-hour news, central bankers already played a key role in the economic game. Paul Volcker in the late 1970s, Alan Greenspan, then Ben Bernanke in 2008, and now Jerome Powell: all have shaped the environment in which investors operate. Their influence is such that in the United States, the market has become accustomed to the idea of a "Fed put," the implicit safety net provided by the central bank-for better or for worse. But why do interest rates have such an impact on the stock markets?

It is impossible to fully understand the effect of interest rates on the stock market without mentioning the bond market, the largest financial market in existence.

It is on this market that the so-called "risk-free rate" is determined. It is commonly represented by the yield on long-term government bonds such as French OATs or US Treasuries. This rate serves as a benchmark for all financial assets: it sets the return that an investor can obtain without taking any risk and therefore becomes the point of comparison for judging the attractiveness of investing elsewhere, for example in equities, real estate or corporate bonds.

When rates rise, the value of bonds falls, and vice versa. If new bonds offer higher yields, those issued previously become less attractive because their coupons yield less.

It is precisely this movement that then has an impact on the equity markets. Changes in interest rates directly influence the cost of money in the real economy and, therefore, investment behavior.

For businesses, when interest rates rise, money becomes more expensive. As a result, economic players become more cautious and no longer have access to the same amount of funding: businesses borrow less, they slow down investments and limit risk-taking; households fall back on essential expenses, and their projects (real estate, cars, home improvements, etc.) are often delayed. In short, the entire economic dynamic slows down. Added to this contraction is a more diffuse but equally decisive factor: confidence. High interest rates fuel caution, both in the markets and in the real economy. Less growth, less visibility, and therefore less appetite for risk and slower growth - or even stagnation. And ultimately, disappointed shareholders.

Conversely, low rates boost credit and investment. The economy picks up, and with it, stock valuations (we'll come back to this). This is exactly what happened after the subprime crisis (2008) and the Covid crisis (2020): central banks flooded the system with liquidity (quantitative easing) and kept rates close to zero to stabilize the financial system and revive activity.

However, from 2022 onwards, the landscape changed. Soaring prices, linked to the strong post-pandemic recovery and the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, prompted the Fed and the ECB to raise interest rates at a pace not seen in 40 years. Their goal is to bring inflation back to a level considered "healthy" (around 2% per year), which preserves purchasing power without stifling growth. This is a delicate balance, especially as some, particularly in the United States, are beginning to question the relevance of this threshold in a structurally more inflationary world.

Nevertheless, rates remain particularly high today and the markets have never been so strong. If such a situation is possible and at first glance contradicts the conclusions drawn above, it is in fact because investors are already anticipating the next cycle; in other words, the next rate cuts. At the same time, easing inflation, solid overall corporate earnings and the absence of recession have helped to boost the markets. Artificial intelligence has also played a role in driving this momentum. The promises of productivity, automation, and margin gains offered by this new technology are fueling a wave of optimism, symbolized by American tech giants such as Nvidia, which became the first company to exceed $5 trillion in market capitalization.

Interest rates and asset valuations: explanations

When talking about rates, a distinction must be made between short-term and long-term rates. Short-term rates are set by central banks: they are used to steer monetary policy and influence the cost of short-term credit. Long-term rates, on the other hand, reflect the market's long-term outlook (a combination of potential growth, inflation expectations, and the term premium—the risk associated with duration). These long-term rates, as reflected in the yield on 10-year government bonds, serve as a benchmark for the valuation of financial assets and set the famous "risk-free rate."

Using the discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation method, analysts discount future cash flows to estimate the present value of a company. However, the higher the interest rates, the higher the discount rate, as it must be taken into account that the company will finance itself at a higher cost of money in the years to come... and the lower the present value of these cash flows.

Growth companies, whose profits are projected far into the future, particularly in the tech and biotech sectors, are therefore the first to be affected.

Allocation issues with bonds

The other major effect of interest rates is on allocation decisions. When government bonds offer 4% or 5% risk-free returns, why take the gamble of stockmarket volatility? The higher the risk-free return, the higher the premium required to hold equities. If corporate earnings do not keep pace, markets lose some of their relative appeal.

During the decade of zero interest rates, investors had little choice (the famous TINA, or There Is No Alternative). Equities had become the only credible option for generating returns. This paradigm has changed. The return of attractive bond yields has rebalanced the situation.

Other effects of interest rates

Interest rates do not just influence markets through economic or financial channels: their impact is broader. A rise in rates tends to strengthen the national currency. This makes exports less competitive and increases the burden of dollar-denominated debt in emerging countries. It also diverts capital flows towards higher-yielding assets, often to the detriment of bonds or equities in peripheral markets.

In short, interest rates are one of the main levers for regulating the economy. When growth accelerates and prices rise too quickly, central banks raise the cost of money to cool demand and contain inflation. Conversely, when activity slows, they lower rates to ease credit, restore confidence, and kick-start the economy.