Many of the companies below hit their ATH ("all-time high") just a few months ago, in 2025. Enough to spark ideas for those looking to take advantage of the brief "breather" taken of late by tech giants.

For now, at least, it is only a breather. The Nasdaq is just 4.2% below its year-end highs.

American giants

Nvidia: -12.6% While fears in recent days were tied to the massive investments announced by tech giants, AI suppliers were not spared the sell-off. In the final session of the week, however, Nvidia and its peers regained some ground.

AMD: -21.6%

Micron: -13.3%

Broadcom: -19.7% Just a few weeks ahead of its results, the chip and infrastructure supplier has once again moved ahead of Tesla.

Tesla: -17.5%

Apple: -3.6% The company has been firing on all cylinders over the past two weeks, posting excellent results, driven by the success of the latest iPhone and AI investments that are far smaller than others'.

Alphabet: -7.7%

Microsoft: -27.7% Despite spectacular growth in its cloud business, the group has continued to slide and remains far from its average valuation multiples.

Amazon: -18.6% Most of the drop was absorbed this week.

Meta: -16.9%

Walmart: ATH The only stock in the US top 10 currently trading at its historic levels. Walmart has thus joined the very exclusive club of companies worth over the magic trillion dollars on the stockmarket.

Oracle: -58.6% Its solvency ratios are raising concerns, as they leave little room for manoeuvre, making it the biggest loser in the current trend.

In Europe

LVMH: -40.7% Given the luxury environment over the past two years, the stock's valuation was hard to sustain.

Novo Nordisk: -56.2%

SAP: -39.5% More or less its performance over a rolling one-year period.

These three drops illustrate the reshuffling of the European ranking of the largest market capitalisations.

Prosus: -28%

In Asia

Tencent: -33% From its 2021 highs. Prosus' ATH - which holds 23% of Tencent - came in November, like many on this list.

Samsung Electronics: -6.3% This is a very slight breather given the exponential rise in its share price since last summer.

SK Hynix: -9.8 % Same story. Their two performances have doubled the value of the national index over one year.

TSMC: -3%

Xiaomi: -42.7%